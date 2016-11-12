A leading member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Kwamena Ahwoi has cautioned the Zongo communities not to fall for what he described as lies and deception of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) saying the NPP has no real plan for them.

Prof. Ahwoi who is also a local government expert argued that the NPP’s promise to establish a ‘Zongo Development Fund’ is a ploy to attract votes and not a pledge they will honour.

He explained that the NPP resisted the decision to give Muslims public holidays just because they considered them to be a minority group that did not deserve a public holiday.

“I was a minister in former President Rawlings’ government when we wanted to give Muslims public holidays, the NPP resisted it. In fact we suffered,” he said.

He pointed out that the same people are today saying they love the Zongos and wish to establish a “Zongo Development Fund” to advance the cause of Muslims, but it’s a pure and absolute lies and political propaganda.

He said while the NDC was making a case for the two days holidays to be awarded to Muslims, the NPP vehemently disagreed and resisted the move.

The learned professor said the NDC made a case and ensured that Muslims were given recognition with two days holidays which they celebrate every year being the Eid Adah and Eid Fitr.

He made this clear when the Chief of Staff and his team interacted with Imams and people of Takoradi Zongo.

He urged the people to watch the NPP closely when they are making promises because they just need votes and nothing more.

He told the excited crowd that though President Mahama and his Veep are not Northerners, they are very much committed to working with the Chiefs and people of the Zongo communities to address their concerns.

“President Mahama and vice President Amissah Arthur are committed to the cause of the Zongos and the evidence is there for all to see.”

He said the vice presidential candidate of the NPP is a Muslim, but Islam is not practised by word of mouth but acts that conform to Islam.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah urged the people to vote massively for President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming general elections to accelerate socio economic development.

The team following the Chief of Staff include, a member of the campaign team madam Faustina Nelson, deputy min of communication Ato Sarpong, Presidential staffers Emelia Arthur and national and regional executives.

'NPP has never liked Zongo Communities'

Prof. Ahwoi’s comments comes on the back of and advise by the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Alhaji Collins Dauda to the people in Zongos in the country not to vote for the NPP because to him, NPP is a party that discriminates against their kind.

“People from the UP [United Party] tradition are not our friends and such we should not be in bed with them. They are people the Zongo community cannot rely on… They are like lions, no matter what, they will not have good intentions for us,” he added.

By: Richard Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana