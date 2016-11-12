President John Mahama has assured residents of Kwabenya and its environs of government's commitment to complete the construction of the Kwabenya-Berekuso and Kwabenya-Mayera roads.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Kwabenya Community Day Senior High School on Friday [November 12] in Accra, Mahama said, his government has prioritized the construction of roads in various regional and district capitals to facilitate transportation across the country.

He said, “This is part of the upgrade of roads we are doing not only in Accra but all across the country. We are doing it in all the regional capitals, all the district capitals, we are improving the road network.”

He said Accra and Kumasi were both receiving at least 400 kilometers of road infrastructure improvement.

He noted that government has so far completed upgrade works on a total of about 100 kilometers of roads.

The told the residents that government had selected the Kwabenya to Berekuso road as one of the roads to be upgraded.

“We still have about 200 and over kilometers of roads to be done. I wish to assure the people of this community that the Kwabenya – Berekuso road is one of the roads we are going to work on, and to also assure you that the Kwabenya – Mayera road is one of those that is going to be reconstructed,” he said.

‘Mahama in Greater Accra campaign tour’

President Mahama on Friday [November 11] started another tour of the Greater Accra region ahead of this year’s elections.

He earlier inaugurated one Community Day Senior High Schools at Frafraha and also inaugurate the Gold Coast Refinery.

The refinery is expected to create many direct and indirect jobs for the youth while the commissioning of the Community Day Schools adds up to efforts to ensure Accessible, Affordable and Quality education for Ghanaians.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana