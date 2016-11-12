The Trump Triumph

Yesterday God glorified himself again and proved to the world that the wisdom of this world is foolishness to him. When I was retiring to bed on Tuesday night, Hillary Clinton was leading the American presidential race only to wake up and hear that Donald Trump's republican party had overtaken Hillary's democrats. They did not just win the presidency but also majority of the senate and house of representatives.

As I sat down quietly behind my television set, I asked myself a simple question, "what made Trump triumph?". In trying to find answers to this question, I remembered the story of Balaam's donkey when God opened its eye and spoke through it(Numb 22:21-39).

A donkey could speak for the first time whilst a prophet(Balaam) could not even see the angel of God.

I also remembered the story of Samuel when God had sent him to anoint David but decided to look at physical appearance and anoint a different person(1 Sam 16)

Jesus Christ in Matthew 20:16, made a bold statement that the first shall be the last and the last shall be the first.

Hillary received all the international support any presidential candidate needed, from Europe, Africa etc. Pollsters from all over the world ruled out the possibility of Trump presidency. He was painted as evil, arrogant, unintelligent etc. He was mocked and counted off yet he won the election convincingly, even in states which were seen as democrats stronghold

As I have always stated, God's will is different from man's will. Most often we tag people as evil and don't even give them a little chance to express themselves, we always want things to go our way and neglect the God factor.

We forget that God can use an "evil man" to turn the heart of people to himself. Though Hillary was somewhat seen as "perfect and a unifier", her party's agenda was evil (legalization of abortion, deportation of immigrants, Muslims, etc) whilst that of Trump's democrats was godly

Though we may be surprised physically with the turn of events, we must as believers look beyond what everybody sees because God chooses whomever he wants to.

We can all learn a lesson from what happened if we truly want to learn and we can equally sit down and point holes but it is God's will that always prevail.

It is therefore possible that after all the pampering and flattering we can still miss heaven. We may be counted off, despised and rejected and still make it depending on the hand that carries us. As we continue to discuss the new president Trump, let us ask ourselves the important questions, "WHAT MADE TRUMP TRIUMPH?"

God bless you................

