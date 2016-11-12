The incredible reason you might start seeing safety pins everywhere

In the wake of Donald Trump ’s election, many groups in the U.S., including African Americans, Muslims and women, are feeling scared and uneasy.

Trump, who has said he would ban all Muslims from entering the U.S. , made sexist and insulting comments about women and racist comments about people of color in America , is a frightening prospect for many Americans who believe he is unfit for office.

So while protests rage on across the country , one movement is using a simple yet powerful symbol to show their support for anyone who is fearful of what is to come.

By fastening a safety pin to their clothing, people are declaring themselves allies to groups who have been maligned by Trump, to show that they stand in solidarity with anyone who might be afraid.

And as we’ve been dismayed to find out in the days following Trump’s election, it appears that there is reason to fear. People across the country have shared stories on social media of violence and hate speech directed at them in the wake of Trump’s victory. Racist graffiti was spotted around the country and minorities reported experiencing harassment the day after Trump was elected.

These frightening instances illustrate why the #safetypin idea â€• which was inspired by a movement following Brexit in the United Kingdom â€• is so timely. It’s a tiny gesture, but it speaks volumes, assuring people they are not alone.

And the movement seems to be catching on. Americans are posting photos of themselves on social media, declaring themselves “safe places” and showing support for women, people of color and other marginalized groups.

**PLEASE PARTICIPATE IN THIS TOMORROW!!** I know I haven't been active in the last couple of days; I'm so very sorry. The election has taken me completely be surprise and I'll admit I'm having a very rough time with it. Please keep America in your thoughts. Let's always remember to spread love. â¤ï¸ - - - - - - - - - - - - #booknerd #bibliophile #bookworm #bookaholic #bookstagram #safetypin #hillaryclinton #imwithher #strongertogether #hillyes #bookstagrammer #yalit #shelfie #booksonbooks #booklover

I am a safe place â™¡ #SafetyPin #Ally #LOVE pic.twitter.com/65GKedN3wm — Samantha Gruber (@Sam_E_Gruber) November 11, 2016

#safetypin

Wearing a #safetypin in solidarity w all those exposed to hate & violence after the election. Let's stand as allies! https://t.co/c7awfDmK9t pic.twitter.com/s1WtckRj84 — Lucky Tran (@luckytran) November 10, 2016

#SafetyPin I support solidarity & intollerance for hate, stand for your right to be who you are, I am an ally #IStandWithYou #LoveTrumpsHate pic.twitter.com/OERZRWDssr — Nina (@ninasthinking) November 11, 2016

Safety for all. #safetypin #solidarity #lovenothate

So #safetypin is happening: Pin one on you to show marginalized groups that they are safe with you, that you will help if they are attacked. pic.twitter.com/PGFlLVMFeN — Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) November 11, 2016

#Safetypin I'm an ally... All those exposed to hate and violence, you're not alone...

I wear my #SafetyPin to show I am a safe place.I will protect those who are treated unfairly bc of gender, race, disability, & indiv beliefs pic.twitter.com/gn2LmcTbi5 — Sarah Lill (@SarahLill9) November 11, 2016

#safetypin on, in solidarity with those who Trump hates. I am a safe ally & I believe in a better world than the one I woke up to yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ynuf1Eg4UH — happify (@happifydesign) November 10, 2016