Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah says he is ready to lose his church building if Nana Addo does not win the upcoming elections as he has prophesized.

According to him there is no condition with this prophecy like it was four years ago.

“You can call me a fake prophet or burn down my church building if the New Patriotic Party [NPP] does not win the upcoming polls,” he said.

Speaking to Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie host of ‘Ade Akye Abia’ morning show on Okay FM, Rev Owusu Bempah said Angles would come down from heaven to vote for Akufo-Addo even if Ghanaians refuse to vote for him.

“I say this year is for no other Presidential candidate other than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], no matter what happens,” he emphasized.

Expressing himself further, he said though he is not a politician, he would make sure he says what God reveals to him whether it would be regarded or not.

“Mine is to act as the prophecy of God come to me.”

“I am saying with no single doubt again that Nana Addo would be the President of Ghana come December 7th. It is already written in heaven and so it shall be on earth,” Rev. Owusu Bempah said.