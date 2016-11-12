Mahama Is A Liar - Sir John

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John, says President John Dramani Mahama is bound to send the National Democratic Congress back into opposition because the Ghanaian people simply do not trust him anymore.

“The most important ingredient about leadership is trust. Once the people see you as a liar or deceiver, there is nothing else you can do. It is gone. Finished!,” Sir John said.

He added “the President is so confused in his own lies that after sacking 23 members of his own party just a few days ago, and having the founder of his party and the wife contesting and campaigning against his re-election bid, he is rather the one going around with his Vice President and General Secretary accusing their main opponent as divisive. This is the sign of a man who believes he can lie his way through every truth.”

What is worst for the President, according to Sir John, is that “In John Mahama’s own party people now see him as a liar. He may be cool. But he lies and that is not cool at all. Yes, there are some who will still vote for him. But, when your leader is a liar and you still keep faith in him, you and he have a lot in common, you're both lying to you!”

According to Sir John, John Mahama is like the politician who was running for re-election and was talking to his constituents saying, “My opponent has called me a liar. Rest assured, I have never lied to you. The only problem I have is that the facts don't always match up with what I believe.”

The former NPP scribe said “if the President stops believing in his own lies he will begin to see how far removed his world is from the reality that 27 million Ghanaians are facing. The President “thinks he has done well when he wakes up in the morning and looks in the mirror in his marble-floored room.”

“President Mahama and his NDC, in the last eight years have proven beyond doubt that lying and stealing share the same compound house. When they are stealing from you they tell you they are changing your lives. When they are using their ill-gotten wealth to transform the circumstances of their friends and family, they tell you to focus on things that are not necessary.”

The tough-talking lawyer said the President and his team have tried all that they can to divert public attention from the lies, corruption and incompetence they have engulfed Ghana in which is sinking the country and soiling its international image.

“Have you heard the NDC advert with a voice of a woman, who is obviously a beneficiary of no ko fio, saying that she will vote for JM because she cares about peace and stability? Was Ghana in turmoil when JM took over? Has any leader threatened to invade Burkina Faso? People want jobs, food, accommodation and the dignity that comes with earning a decent income and you the President that has caused us misery and pain you are there talking about peace! Na peace we go chop?” the NPP former General Secretary queries the NDC campaign message.

“I have also heard the President talk about Akufo-Addo as divisive and that the NPP is divided. Really? Mrs Rawlings, your former first lady, who was your party’s vice chairperson under your government, is now number two on the ballot paper, next to you. Her husband, the founder of the party you lead, is saying you are going to lose the elections next month. He has refused to campaign for you. You can’t get him to reconcile with your bad leadership and you have the nerve to call Akufo-Addo divisve!” Sir John stressed.

To the NPP man, the President has lied about everything that “he has even been able to lie to himself that he is leading a united party when three of his MPs have filed as independent candidates and most of the Mills men have been completely sidelined.”

Sir John is convinced that after eight years of lies, unemployment, stealing, incompetence and mass sufferings, John Mahama’s time is up. “You can fool too many of the people for some time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time,” he said in a Wailers way.