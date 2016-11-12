Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Health | 12 November 2016 09:56 CET

EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic Adjudged Most Result-Oriented Homeopathic Clinic In West Africa

Source: RazzOnline.Com
Mr.Adu Boateng with some of his Staff
EndPoint Homeopathic clinic has been adjudged the most oriented Homeopathic clinic in west Africa at the annual west Africa International and Leadership dinner and awards held in Accra.

The West Africa International and Leadership dinner and awards is aimed at rewarding entrepreneurs who have successfully impacted their nation with their businesses.

Endpoint Homeopathic clinic is a multi specialist private clinic which has three brunches, one in Accra, Tema and Kumasi. It was founded in November 2009.The clinic area of expertise is Physio therapy, Sonography,laboratory tests and homeotherapy treatments.

Before Endpoint Homeopathic clinic was crowned as the grand master of homeopathic clinic in West Africa,the C.E.O of the clinic Dr.Adu Boateng was decorated with a special gown for the supply achievements in the industry.

Aside emerging as the most oriented Homeopathic clinic at this year's West Africa International and Leadership dinner and Awards,the C.E.O of the clinic Dr.Adu Boateng has won numerous awards which include,best homeopathic doctor for 2013/14 and 2015,and the Abrabopa award in year 2014.

Kindly watch Dr.Adu Boateng receive the award on behalf of the Clinic below!


