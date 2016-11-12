Australia v South Africa second Test scoreboard
Hobart (Australia) (AFP) - Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the second Test between Australia and South Africa at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.
Australia first innings
J. Burns lbw b Abbott 1
D. Warner c de Kock b Philander 1
U. Khawaja c Amla b Philander 4
S. Smith not out 48
A. Voges c de Kock b Philander 0
C. Ferguson run out (sub-Vilas) 3
P. Nevill lbw b Rabada 3
J. Mennie b Philander 10
M. Starc c Duminy b Abbott 4
J. Hazlewood c Amla b Abbott 8
N. Lyon c de Kock b Philander 2
Extras (lb1) 1
Total (all out, 32.5 overs) 85
Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Warner), 2-2 (Burns), 3-8 (Khawaja), 4-8 (Voges), 5-17 (Ferguson), 6-31 (Nevill), 7-59 (Mennie), 8-66 (Starc), 9-76 (Hazlewood), 10-85 (Lyon)
Bowling: Philander 10.1-5-21-5, Abbott 12.4-3-41-3, Rabada 6-0-20-1, Maharaj 4-2-2-0
South Africa first innings
S. Cook c Nevill b Starc 23
D. Elgar lbw b Starc 17
H. Amla c Nevill b Hazlewood 47
JP Duminy c Smith b Starc 1
F. Du Plessis lbw b Hazlewood 7
T. Bavuma not out 38
Q. de Kock not out 28
Extras (b3, lb6, nb1) 10
Total (5 wickets; 55 overs) 171
To bat: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott.
Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Elgar), 2-44 (Cook), 3-46 (Duminy), 4-76 (Du Plessis), 5-132 (Amla)
Bowling: Starc 15-0-49-3 (1nb), Hazlewood 16-7-36-2, Mennie 14-1-47-0, Lyon 10-1-30-0
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)