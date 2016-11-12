Australia v South Africa second Test scoreboard

South Africa's Temba Bavuma (R) runs for a quick single against Australia on day one of the second Test in Hobart. By Saeed Khan (AFP)

Hobart (Australia) (AFP) - Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the second Test between Australia and South Africa at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.

Australia first innings

J. Burns lbw b Abbott 1

D. Warner c de Kock b Philander 1

U. Khawaja c Amla b Philander 4

S. Smith not out 48

A. Voges c de Kock b Philander 0

C. Ferguson run out (sub-Vilas) 3

P. Nevill lbw b Rabada 3

J. Mennie b Philander 10

M. Starc c Duminy b Abbott 4

J. Hazlewood c Amla b Abbott 8

N. Lyon c de Kock b Philander 2

Extras (lb1) 1

Total (all out, 32.5 overs) 85

Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Warner), 2-2 (Burns), 3-8 (Khawaja), 4-8 (Voges), 5-17 (Ferguson), 6-31 (Nevill), 7-59 (Mennie), 8-66 (Starc), 9-76 (Hazlewood), 10-85 (Lyon)

Bowling: Philander 10.1-5-21-5, Abbott 12.4-3-41-3, Rabada 6-0-20-1, Maharaj 4-2-2-0

South Africa first innings

S. Cook c Nevill b Starc 23

D. Elgar lbw b Starc 17

H. Amla c Nevill b Hazlewood 47

JP Duminy c Smith b Starc 1

F. Du Plessis lbw b Hazlewood 7

T. Bavuma not out 38

Q. de Kock not out 28

Extras (b3, lb6, nb1) 10

Total (5 wickets; 55 overs) 171

To bat: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott.

Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Elgar), 2-44 (Cook), 3-46 (Duminy), 4-76 (Du Plessis), 5-132 (Amla)

Bowling: Starc 15-0-49-3 (1nb), Hazlewood 16-7-36-2, Mennie 14-1-47-0, Lyon 10-1-30-0

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)