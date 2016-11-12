The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tema Central constituency, Kofi Brako is accusing the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of causing youth unemployment in the Tema metropolis through its bad economic policies.

According to him, unemployment remains a major problem in the Tema metropolis.

He told Citi News most of the people he had succeeded in creating employment for were now unemployed due to the unfavorable economic atmosphere the NDC government has created.

“Some of the people that I helped get jobs, I can tell you for a fact that today, are unemployed, a lot of them, because of the serious economic hardship that we've ended into.”

Kofi Brako who was speaking on the sidelines of a keep fit exercise organized in the constituency as part of efforts to create the party's awareness in the area, said he was certain the constituency will accept his campaign message of job creation.

“The message of my leaders is my message. He is talking about jobs and that's all what I'll be talking about because in Tema, if you are not in employment then you'll not have anywhere to live so in Tema, all what we are looking for is jobs,” he said.

Kofi Brako, who is seeking to retain the Tema Central seat said he was optimistic of victory in the upcoming President elections.

'NDC's Ebi Bright challenges Kofi Brako'

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, has said she is certain to wrestle the seat from the incumbent NPP MP, Kofi Brako who she claims has not brought about any development to the area since his election.

Ebi Bright

According to her, Mr Brako is oblivious of the needs and concerns of the people in the constituency.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana