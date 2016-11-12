Retire Mahama, NDC MPs - Nduom

The Progressive People’s Party’s Presidential Candidate has charged residents of the three Regions of the North to vote against President John Mahama and NDC legislators in the upcoming election.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom said the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has proven not equal to the task given it by Ghanaians, hence it has to be voted out.

“If you vote for someone for four years and he is unable to deliver, you retire him. If they give you money, take it and Insha Allah vote against them,” he said.

The PPP leader made these remarks when he addressed a rally of party supporters in Navrongo in the Upper East Region during a four-day tour.

The reinstatement of the PPP in the presidential race following a litany of suits brought against the Electoral Commission (EC) by some disqualified presidential candidates has re-energised the party.

Dr Nduom told Joy News after the EC accepted his nomination on Wednesday that the PPP would be doing more to regain its position in the elections.

His two fiercest contenders are President Mahama of the NDC and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The two candidates are at different stages of their campaigns ahead of the December polls.

Anti-graft agencies such as the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) have said the NDC candidate is abusing incumbency to win the polls.

They claimed the NDC is doling out gifts to Ghanaians in order to win their votes.

But Dr Nduom told the gathering of PPP supporters that if the NDC gives them gifts they should accept them, but make ensure they vote against Mr Mahama for his failure to develop the country.

"My advice to you is that, when they come, collect the motorbikes, sewing machines; and collect the monies and spend it very well because this is your own money, this is money they should have used to develop you, so collect it."

He was emphatic that the country is in a dire state that requires urgent measures to rescue it, adding the PPP has what it takes to fix the challenges of Ghanaians.

“Bring your current MPs (Members of Parliament) home. Mahama should go home, he has failed you," he said.

"Vote for Papa Kwesi Nduom to be president. I have the track record. You can count on me for accelerated development and jobs. Your MPs and the president have done nothing for you to deserve another four years,” he added.

“…All over the world, change is happening. Same should happen in Ghana. Today, a man who nobody thought would be president has been elected in America. Same has happened in countries such as Benin. I will be next and people will be shocked. Help make that happen,” he charged the people.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com