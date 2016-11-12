K1: But Koo, how at all could the Americans do this?

K2: What did you expect? That they would remember how afraid you are of the fact that drones would get into the hands of the tempestuous Donald Trump? Since when did Americans take note of the fears of other nations before taking any action that they thought would be in their own interest? May I remind you that when they dropped the atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, they were fully aware that some rogue nation would be able to acquire such weapons in the near future? But did that stop them? Today, they are going through all sorts of cartwheels to try and stop Iran and North Korea from acquiring similar nuclear weapons!

Yes – they're even genuflecting to the Chinese to stop North Korea! China's own nuclear bombs are now seen as relatively safe --though the Americans sought to dis-manufacture them for years!

-So it's against their own interests to elect Trump to spite the Mexicans and the illegal immigrants from elsewhere who provide them with cheap labour?