Ivor Greenstreet tours Akyem Swedru Constituency

The presidential candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP) Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet is currently in the Akyem Swedru constituency in the Birim South District in the Eastern Region of Ghana, canvassing for votes.

Earlier today, he visited the Chief of Akyem Awisa Nana karikari Kwarteng III where he asked for the blessings of the chief and his elders.

Mr. Greenstreet also met with the persons with disability in the constituency after which a mini rally was organized at Akyem Swedru Zongo.

He urged all the constituents to be the organizers of the party and vote massively for the party comes December 7.

Mr. Anim Addo, the parliamentary Candidate for the constituency was introduced to the electorates.

Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet is also set to campaign at other constituencies such as Achiase, Oda and Asene Manso Akroso.

Paul Aninakwa Kwakye

Akyem Awisa