Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
CPP News | 12 November 2016 02:36 CET

Ivor Greenstreet tours Akyem Swedru Constituency

By Paul Aninakwa Kwakye 

The presidential candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP) Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet is currently in the Akyem Swedru constituency in the Birim South District in the Eastern Region of Ghana, canvassing for votes.

Earlier today, he visited the Chief of Akyem Awisa Nana karikari Kwarteng III where he asked for the blessings of the chief and his elders.

Mr. Greenstreet also met with the persons with disability in the constituency after which a mini rally was organized at Akyem Swedru Zongo.

He urged all the constituents to be the organizers of the party and vote massively for the party comes December 7.

Mr. Anim Addo, the parliamentary Candidate for the constituency was introduced to the electorates.

Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet is also set to campaign at other constituencies such as Achiase, Oda and Asene Manso Akroso.

Paul Aninakwa Kwakye
Akyem Awisa

CPP News

In life we all have to step on someone to get to where we are; but remember to appreciate them. You might think you dont need them but dont forget, everyone is always needed at one stage regardless.
By: Lily Boodeme Wilkins
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img