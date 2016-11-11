Stanbic Bank adjudged PR Organisation of the Year

Accra, Nov. 11, GNA - For the second consecutive time Stanbic Bank Ghana has been adjudged the Public Relation (PR) Organisation of the Year (Financial Sector) at the Fifth Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Excellence Awards held in Accra.

The IPR Excellence Awards aims at honouring and generating public recognition for the achievements and positive contributions of PR units to their organisations.

The PR Organisation of the Year award was conferred on Stanbic in recognition of the communication strategy devised to introduce and position the bank's Slydepay app as an all-in-one money app that simplifies transactions and payments.

Slydepay's targets were constantly engaged through five strategic communication pillars - digital engagement, experiential activations, visibility on various campuses, merchants' engagement as well as continuous engagement of the internal audience.

At the end of the campaign the app received countless positive news reports and client testimonials, positioning it as an innovative and secure mode of payment. Within the first 12 months of its launch the app received an impressive number of installations far exceeding the initial target.

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, the Head of Marketing and Communications at Stanbic Bank Ghana, said this award is a testament to the bank's commitment to effectively make progress real in the lives of its customers.

'At Stanbic Bank, we constantly endeavor to engage our clients and the society through effective communication drivers that bring progress to their businesses and personal lives,' he said.

'Slydepay as a unique and innovative product offered us yet another opportunity to well inform Ghanaians of easier electronic channels to make payments and transact on the go. We are happy for this award and thank our customers for making this happen.'

Mr Afadzinu said the Slydepay app takes the cashless revolution further by providing carefully thought through solutions for both web-based and mobile transactions.

Since its introduction Slydepay has won a lot of awards including the Product Innovation of the Year 2015 at the recently held Ghana Banking Awards.

For the past 10 years, Stanbic Bank has earned a reputation as a customer oriented, business friendly and socially relevant bank and has received a number of communication-related awards in recent times.

Mr Alhassan Andani, the Bank's Chief Executive, was adjudged the CIMG Marketing Man of the Year 2014 while Mr Mawuko Afadzinu won the CIMG Marketing Practitioner of the Year 2013.

GNA