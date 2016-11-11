Demordzi assures constituents of improving irrigation system

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA

Tuba (GAR), Nov. 11, GNA - The Government is to improve irrigation systems across the country to support all-year round agriculture, Mr Bright Demordzi, the Vice Chair of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Agriculture, has said.

He said as part of the improvement scheme, the irrigation systems are being equipped with solar systems to make electricity available to support agro-industrial and domestic activities.

Consequently, the Agricultural Committee Vice Chair appealed to the people to vote massively for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), and retain President John Dramani Mahama, and parliamentary candidates on the NDC ticket for the project to be sustained.

Mr Demordzi, who is the Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, was addressing the electorate at separate rallies at Tuba, farming and fishing community in the constituency.

The campaign was supported by a group of outgoing Members of Parliament from the NDC who have come together to promote the re-election of President John Dramani Mahama, as well as candidates in constituencies facing challenges for a resounding victory.

Known as 2016 NDC MP Exit Group, the 49-member group is composed of current NDC Members of Parliament who could not make it at the Party's primaries and NDC MPs who would not be contesting at the parliamentary polls on December 7.

Hajia Mary Salifu Boforo, First Deputy Majority Chief Whip is the leader of the group, and Mr Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, MP for Adentan, the originator.

Tuba in the Ga South Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region is predominantly, a Muslim community, with settlers from across the country.

The provision of irrigation facilities to support agriculture has been the challenge to the people, as a canal system provided needs to be worked on as a result of siltation and break down.

Mr Demordzi, popularly called 'International Fisherman', by colleague legislators entreated the people to give him a second term in parliament to push through for canal project to be worked on.

He said a similar project at Ashaiman, has been equipped with solar systems, and it was the intention of the NDC Government to de-silt the canal system system at Weija though the instrumentality of the Parliamentary Select Committee of Agriculture.

Mr Ashie Moore, who is also the outgoing MP for Adenta, urged the electorate to retain Mr Demordzi for a second term since as he put it 'the first term is a learning period, and an additional four more years would provide President Mahama and Mr Demordzi the chance to complete uncompleted projects and programmes.

He said the voting for the presidential candidate for one party and the parliamentary candidate of another party, -'skirt and blouse'- voting was not welcome in the NDC.

'In the NDC, we wear kaba and slit, beautiful dressing to the admiration of all,' Mr Ashie Moore said, entreating the electorate to give the nod for a second term to President Mahama, and the NDC parliamentary candidates.

Mr Emmanuel Akolbire Opam Brown, the outgoing MP for Bolgatanga Central, said the position of Mr Demordzi as Vice Chair of Select Committee of Agriculture shows 'he is very relevant to the House.

'We believe strongly you should support President Mahama and Mr Demordzi top get a second term."

Mr Donald Daari Soditey, outgoing MP for Sawla Kalba Constituency, and former Vice Chair of the Agriculture Select Committee, said he knew Mr Demordzi as effective legislator.

He advised the electorate not to be deceived by any defection from the NDC, explaining that defectors are seen as traitors from the parties and are often untrustworthy.

Wing Commander (rtd) Francis Kabenlah Anaman, outgoing MP for Jomoro, said the intention of the NDC is transform the constituency into what he called 'one in town.'

Mr Demordzi donated quantities of bags seeds of different vegetables, received by Mr Samuel Evans Lartey, Scheme Manager of the Weija Irrigation Scheme, to be distributed to the farmers.

Later at the Tuba mosque, the delegation also distributed various items to the womenfolk.

GNA