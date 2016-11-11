Candidate supports the education of poor children

By Joseph Amoah Acheampong, GNA

Kumasi, Nov 11, GNA - The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Tafo-Pankrono, Ms. Memuna Kabore-Saddique, has set up a foundation to support the education of academically brilliant students from poor homes.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that more than 50 students were already benefiting.

The assistance package include the supply of school uniforms, bags, foot wear and computers.

Ms. Kabore-Saddique also spoke of the donation of desk top computers to four senior high schools (SHS) in the constituency - Osei Kyeretwie, Azariya Islamic, Uthamaniyah Islamic and Faith Assemblies of God.

She said it was her contribution to efforts at helping to promote education, to aid the youth to live their dreams.

She expressed discomfort with the high dropout rate and said she was determined to go to every length to reverse the trend.

Ms. Kabore-Saddique has been campaigning on education development and job creation.

