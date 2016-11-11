More resources needed for girl-child education - Parliamentary Aspirant

Adeiso (E/R), Nov. 11, GNA - Mr Derek Ohene Bekoe Assifo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Upper West Akyem, has said there is the need for more resources to be allocated for girl-child education.

He said this could help minimise the prevailing teenage pregnancy rate in the District.

Mr Bekoe Assifo made the call at a parliamentary debate organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Adeiso.

He said reliance on the assembly's effort and bye-laws alone would not yield the expected results and called on parents to play their expected roles to complement the efforts of the assembly.

Mr Bekoe Assifo said if voted to power as Member of Parliament for the area, he would support the assembly to make all the necessary effort to provide the needed infrastructure, human resources and the materials needed to enhance good quality education in the area.

He promised to establish an information communication technology centre in Adeiso and institute a scholarship scheme that would cater for brilliant but needy children, especially the girl-child.

Mr Bekoe Assifo said under his tenure of office as the District Chief Executive of the Assembly, he was able to eliminate majority of the basic schools under trees.

He said his other priority area to receive attention is health, saying he would mobilise resources to provide the needed structure and equipment while elevating the Adeiso Health Centre to hospital status.

Reverend Father Samuel Benjamin Anim, the Parish Priest of Anglican Church - Adeiso, urged the electorate to be discerning and vote for a leader who can unite all and bring development to the area.

He advised them not to do anything that would disturb the peace of the area and should choose a leader who as a vision and leadership qualities.

Mr Adu Amankwah, the Upper West Akyem District Director for the NCCE, expressed gratitude to the electorate for participating in the debate and advised them to distance themselves from any activity that might disturb the election.

