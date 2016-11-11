Dormaa West ready for successful conduct of polls

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/A), Nov 11, GNA - The Dormaa West District Electoral Officer, Mr. Oscar Ampem Darko, has expressed optimism about the successful conduct of next month's polls in the area.

This comes amid concerns that there could be problems with the efficient running of the election in the district because the Electoral Commission (EC) has been struggling with office space.

Mr. Ampem Darko told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that this was not going to affect its performance in anyway, adding that, everything would be smooth.

He said arrangements had been made to re-locate its major activities from Nkrankwanta, the district capital to the Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa municipality.

He called for the people to remain calm, adding that, there was no basis for anybody to become anxious.

They were ready to deliver credible polls in all the 44 polling centres in the area.

The team of four permanent staff and 240 field officers was focused on the task and would pass the test, he added.

GNA