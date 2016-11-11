PNC supporters clash in Nadowli Kaleo constituency

Two opposing camps of the People’s National Convention (PNC) clashed in the early hours of today Friday, November 11, at Kaleo in the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency of the Upper West Region.

The incident happened when a group calling itself Concerned PNC Youth of Upper West was about to hold a press briefing on what they termed “the ills of the PNC National Chairman, Bernard Anbataayele Mornah” at Kaleo when another group believed to be supporters of the Chairman stormed the premises.

Some residents demanded the halt of the programme not long after the PNC National Chairman and Parliamentary Candidate for the Nadowli/Kaleo had visited and left the premises.

It is however not clear whether the residents were instigated by Bernard Mornah or not.

The aggrieved community members said they were not aware it was a political programme until Mr Mornah had been to the premises. “We will not allow politics to destroy our community for us”, they said while demanding the immediate stop of the programme at the community.

The PNC chairman declined to comment on the matter.

Mornah cannot win

Despite the near skirmishes at Kaleo, the press briefing came off, but this time at Wa.

The former PNC Constituency Secretary and leader of the disgruntled youth, Adam Mukadim Lanjimbu, who spoke on behalf of the group said Hon Alban Badgin, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency, is too much a force for Mornah to contend with, asserting that the latter “cannot floor Bagbin in the upcoming elections”.

They therefore asked the Chairman stop his seeking his own interest and work towards the collective good of the PNC party.

They said the demand is as a result of the inability of Bernard Mornah to carry out his duties as a Chairman well because of his ambition of becoming an MP.

They said Mornah “is not serving the party with honesty”, adding that “he is a wolf in a sheep’s skin”.

The disgruntled youth also accused the National Chairman as being “divisive, ungrateful and lacks focus”, suggesting that his actions and inactions do not support the forward march of the party thereby putting the “PNC in coma”.

“The Mornah we know was caring; the Mornah we know sees everybody’s problem as his; the Mornah that we know was somebody that has focus. But this Mornah is not focused and doesn’t know where to start or what to do”. They asserted.

They said they will take every step that will ensure the party’s survival.

Other people present at the Press Conference were the Deputy Regional Organiser of the PNC, Nuhu Adnan (Masinga), the Regional Women Organiser, Ahmed Mansura Bugli, Wa Central constituency Secretary, Suleman S. Mujeeb, Wa Central constituency organiser, -Yussif Kpas, Wa Central Constituency Youth Organiser, Abdul Rahman and other youth activists of the PNC in the region.

By : Mahama Latif/citifmonline.com/Ghana