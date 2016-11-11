Nurses, midwives call off strike

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) have called off their strike following an agreement with government.

The President of the Association, Kwaku Asante-Krobea confirmed this to Joy News on Friday after their meeting with stakeholders in the health sector.

The nurses withdrew all Out Patients Department services with attention to only emergency and maternity cases on Thursday, November, 10.

This action was preceded by the wearing of red armbands from November 1-6 and an ultimatum to the government to resolve issues confronting the nurses on salary arrears, posting of graduate nurses among others.

Some patients who visited the various hospitals for treatment on Thursday were unattended to and left to their fate as the nurses began their strike.

These patients and others who visited the hospitals on Friday can heave a sigh of relief as the President promises that the nurses will return to work and remain as long as government honours promise made to them.

