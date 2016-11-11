Akufo-Addo accuses gov't officials of sponsoring violence; NDC reacts

The presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party is raising an alarm over what he says is the sponsored acts of violence by government officials in the Bono Ahafo Region.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo there has been a democratization of violence in the Region, instigated largely by persons linked to government.

Addressing a mini-rally at Sankore, in the Asunafo South constituency, on Friday, as part of his 2nd day of his 4-day tour of the Brong Ahafo Region, the NPP leader minced no words in accusing the police service of bias and failing to arrest the miscreants and their argent provocateurs.

Sankore has been a hotbed of violence due to clashes between supporters of the two leading political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

Only recently the Electoral Commission suspended a voter transfer exercise following violence by machete-wielding assailants who injured three sympathizers of the NPP.

The EC office was closed down at Kukuom as a result of clashes between supporters of the NDC and NPP during a similar exercise.

An NPP MP Dr Afriyie Akoto is also alleging that an NPP supporter has been beaten to pulp by three known NDC supporters for merely pasting posters of the NPP flagbearer on walls in Sankore.

He told Joy News the attack was needless, unprovoked and blamed known NDC supporters for the attack.

The party's leader expressed worry that such attacks if not curtailed will detract from the 2016 elections.

It is only a vote, not a contest of violence, he stressed, adding, this is one example of the bad governance of the Mahama led administration.

He pointed out that under an Akufo-Addo government the laws will apply fairly and without bias.

But the NDC has vehemently rejected the claim by the NPP flagbearer.

The National Organiser of the NDC Kofi Adams said a "certified violent person" like Nana Addo cannot be making allegations of violence against another party.

"NDC will never engage in acts of violence," he pointed out, insisting for a party that "chased its national chairman, and secretary out of office, a party that had "women wielding cutlasses" at their HQ cannot be the flagbearers for peace.

"Don't trust the NPP when they tell you about violence," Adams said.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah