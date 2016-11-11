Swede Noren takes two-shot lead at Sun City

Swede Alex Noren moved two shots clear after the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. By Francisco Leong (AFP/File)

Sun City (South Africa) (AFP) - Swede Alex Noren moved two shots clear after the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge Friday at the storm-hit Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

The 34-year-old winner of seven European Tour events, including three this season, added a five-under-par 67 to his first-round 69 for a 136 halfway total.

After a one-birdie first nine of 35, Noren clicked on the inward journey with five more birdies. His lone blemish was a four at the par-three 12th.

South Africans George Coetzee (69), Louis Oosthuizen (66) and Jaco van Zyl (69), Chris Wood (69) of England and Fabrizio Zanotti (68) of Paraguay share second place.

Former British Open champion Oosthuizen claimed the lowest round of the day -- a six-birdie 66 -- over the 7,161-metre (7,831-yard), par-72 layout in north-west South Africa.

Spaniard Alejandro Canizares (68) on 139 trails Noren by three shots in the penultimate tournament of the Road to Dubai series.

Series leader and reigning British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden could manage only a two-over 74 and is seven shots off the pace.

Some former major champions fared poorly, including Danny Willett of England, South African Charl Schwartzel, Padraig Harrington of Ireland and German Martin Kaymer.

Willett fired a 74, Harrington and Kaymer carded a 75 each and Schwartzel a 76, much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

Play was halted for 102 minutes during the afternoon due to an electrical storm and there will be a two-tee start Saturday with more bad weather forecast.