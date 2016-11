The International Monetary Fund head of delegation for Egypt, Chris Jarvis (L) and Egypt’s Minister of Finance Amr al-Garhy attend a joint press conference in Cairo on August 11, 2016. By STR (AFP/File)

Washington (AFP) - The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a three-year, $12 billion loan for Egypt to help the country recover from its deep economic crisis.

The IMF board said it will release $2.75 billion to Egypt immediately, while further disbursements will depend on the country's economic performance and implementation of reforms.