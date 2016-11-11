Archbishop Duncan Williams lays mother to rest

The founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, will on Saturday lay his mother, Florence Taiwo Nana Akweley Bruce, to rest.

Madam Nana Akweley Bruce, a mother of six, died on Monday, October 31 at the Legon Hospital.

The funeral will be held at the Action Chapel International on the Spintex Road.

Highlights of some the final funeral and burial rites are:

Pre-farewell Service – 6 a.m to 9 a.m

Farewell Service- 9 a.m to 12 noon

Final Funeral Rites - 12 noon to 4 p.m

On Sunday, November 13, the Thanksgiving Service will also come off at the Action Chapel Spintex road from 10 a.m to 12 noon.

The Archbishop and College of Bishops have advised that the dress code for the Saturday event is Black and White, whiles attendants to the Thanksgiving Service are to be clad in White and Silver.

All events will be held at the Prayer Cathedral of Action Chapel International.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com