Young graduates attend job fair

Tamale, Nov. 11, GNA - Youth Empowerment for Life (YEfL), a non-governmental organisation, under its project; Promoting Youth Representation And Civic Engagement (PYRACE), has held a job fair more than 100 young graduates in the Northern Region.

The IBIS Ghana funded event, held in Tamale, was organised in partnership with EQWIP's Hub, a Canadian project, and it brought together employers and successful entrepreneurs to interact with the graduates.

Seasoned human resource experts from reputable companies coached the young graduates on the expectations of the job market while providing them with valuable information on job opportunities in the country.

In a group of five, participants had the opportunity to meet at least two human resource experts from companies of their choice and an entrepreneur as they moved from one booth to the other conducting mock job interviews, screening of Curriculum Vitae and offering general recruitment advice.

The entrepreneurs shared ideas and experiences with participants citing various scenarios on how to start their own businesses, anticipate challenges and how to overcome them.

The resource persons identified lack of confidence, poor preparation for job interviews, low knowledge on the use of new media tools and low level of voluntarism as some of the general weaknesses of most of the young job seekers and encouraged them to work on those issues.

Mr Van-Ess Alootey, the Managing Director of Universal Marketing Consultancy Limited, who presented the observations on behalf of his colleagues, said volunteer job opportunities abounded in most companies but young graduates did not want to take advantage of them.

He said though volunteer jobs did not pay immediately they were very rewarding and could prepare young graduates for their dream occupations adding; 'you will gain great deal of experience which is a requisite for securing a well-paid job and also get connected to successful people who could be very helpful in your career life'.

Mr Clement Boateng, Project Officer of YEfL, said job fairs had, over the years, become one of the annual events of YEfL where young job seekers and prospective young entrepreneurs engaged with potential employers from various sectors to collectively find practical ways of addressing youth unemployment.

