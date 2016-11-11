Farmer appeals for investors in agriculture

Akim Asanteman (E/R), Nov. 11, GNA - Mr Tei Brentum, Best Farmer for this year in the Birim Central, has appealed for public-private partnership investment in agriculture to create job opportunities in the rural areas.

He said government partnership with private investors would make the agriculture sector vibrant with the supply of machinery for farming on a large scale to give the youth jobs and prevent the rural-urban drift.

Mr Brentum, who hails from Samankwa, near Akroso in the Eastern Region, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

Mr Brentum, who owns 152 acres of food crops and poultry, urged his colleague farmers to adhere to guidelines and directives by the agricultural officers to achieve higher yields.

Dr Felicia Ansah-Amprofi, Birim Central Municipal Director of Agriculture, said government had demonstrated its resolve to scale up investment in agriculture through the Ghana Agriculture Sector Investment Programme.

She said business opportunities were available for investors in the various sectors of the agriculture value chain including fish feeding, production of tilapia, catfish and shrimps.

Dr Ansah-Amprofi said there was the need to upscale the use of technology in farming activities.

