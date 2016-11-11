NPP hasn't shown ability for good leadership - Veep

Jomoro (W/R), Nov 11 GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has cautioned Ghanaians against voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because they have not shown the ability to provide good leadership for the country.

He said President John Mahama still remained the safest pair of hands in terms of good leadership qualities to ensure the forward march of the country.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur gave the caution when he addressed hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at Tikobo No.1 in the Jomoro District of the Western Region.

The event marked the third day of the Vice President's four-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur is being accompanied on the campaign tour by Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, Western Regional Minister, Mr Armah Kofi Buah, Minister of Petroleum, Ms Barbara Serwah Asamoah, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Vice Chairman of the NDC, and Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan, former National Organizer of the NDC among others.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also stated that the upcoming December 7 elections was about the future of the youth of the country.

He, therefore, urged the youth to take keen interest in the December polls by going out in their numbers to vote massively for President Mahama whose government has provided many employment opportunities for the youth.

He said the NPP performance in government in terms of providing jobs for the youth was nothing to write home about, adding that the NPP cannot come back to claim that they would provide jobs for the youth.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also noted that the NDC as a government would continue to hold Ghana in peace and tranquility.

He assured that the President Mahama led administration would ensure that the December polls take place in an atmosphere of harmony devoid of any violence.

He emphasized the government's commitment to provide more infrastructural development in terms schools, roads, and health facilities to the people in the second term of President Mahama's administration.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on his part stated that nothing could change the victory of the NDC in the December 7 elections.

He accused the NPP of trying to bring fear and intimidation to the electorate in order to sway them from voting for the NDC.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur and his team also addressed similar NDC rallies in Ellembelle and Axim.

He also introduced Mr Eric Yankey, Mr Armah Kofi-Buah and Mr Charles Tanikyi Kessie as the NDC Parliamentary candidates for Jomoro, Ellembelle and Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituencies respectively to the people.

GNA