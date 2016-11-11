Parliamentary candidates boycott debate in Ho West

Dzolopuita (V/R), Nov. 11, GNA - Mr. Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, incumbent Member of Parliament and aspirant on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was the only candidate to avail himself for the parliamentary candidates' debate organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for the Ho West Constituency at Dzolopuita on Thursday.

Candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Convention People's Party (CPP), Progressive People's Party (PPP) and the New Democratic Party (NDP) failed to attend the event to introduce themselves to the electorate.

Madam Hannah Joy Tay, Public and Civic Education Officer of the NCCE, Ho, said the excuses given by the candidates were indications of their lack of confidence to compete with the incumbent.

Togbui Dzah Oseh, Paramount Chief of Akoviefe, who chaired the event which was turned into a forum, expressed worry at the absence of the candidates.

He cautioned against the use of developmental projects as a bait to win elections and entreated all to go out and vote on December 7.

Togbui Oseh commended the government for implementing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and attributed problems facing the scheme to health facilities fraudulently exploiting the system.

He recommended a monitoring system to ensure the smooth operation of the NHIS.

Mr Bedzrah enumerated development projects he had initiated in education, health and agriculture and prayed for another opportunity to represent the people in Parliament.

