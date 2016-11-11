Journalists asked to suppress partisan interests ahead of polls

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Nov. 11, GNA - Mr Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has advised journalists to suppress their partisan interests ahead of the December polls.

He described the 2016 general election as 'hyper sensitive' and asked media practitioners not to allow their voting pattern to define the quality of their work in the supreme interest of the country.

Mr Monney gave the advice at a Vodafone Media Round Table on Election Coverage in Ho and cautioned the media against inciting violence.

He urged journalists to observe the highest degree of circumspection in their reportage to pass the test of quality electoral journalism.

Mr Monney recounted some excesses in the media and asked practitioners to ensure that their stories are factual, accurate, objective and credible.

He said the media was obliged to hold the nation intact before, during and after the elections and underscored the need for them to tilt stories toward conflict prevention.

Mr Ebenezer Amankwah, the Vodafone Corporate Relations Manager, said the private sector had crucial roles to play in ensuring event-free polls and stated the commitment of Vodafone to peaceful polls in December.

GNA