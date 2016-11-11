MP supports the growth of SMEs

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah GNA

Kumasi, Nov 11, GNA - The Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin, Mr. Isaac Osei, has made available tools and equipment costing about GH¢ 120,000.00 to support the growth of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in the constituency.

These included spraying and compressor machines, stitching and industrial sewing machines, deep freezers, curling and tonging machines, tricycle, desk top and laptop computers.

A total of 38 enterprises benefitted and he said it was in response to requests made to him by operators of those enterprises.

Handing over the items at a ceremony, the MP also presented a cheque for GH¢ 52,000.00 to pay for the education of 72 students in the area.

Mr. Osei said he was eager to see local businesses flourished to create jobs for the people and to get more young people to live their academic dreams.

He rallied supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to work hard and with passion to bring the party back to power.

They should reach out to every voter, knock their doors, to get them out to vote in next month's presidential and parliamentary polls.

He gave the assurance that the nation's economy would be restored to the path of real growth under the party's government led by Nana Addo-Dankwah Akufo-Addo to end the widespread suffering.

Mr. Francis Boamah, the constituency chairman, urged a united front to assure the party of resounding election victory.

Nana Serwaah Asiribour on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the MP for his tremendous assistance.

