Vegetable sellers make good sales

By Florence Afriyie Mensah/Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA

Kumasi, Nov 11, GNA - Vegetables sellers in the Kumasi metropolis are making good sales as consumer demand keeps rising.

Madam Comfort Antwi, leader of the vegetable sellers association at the Abinkyi market, confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they were doing good business.

They could now sell an average of 400 fertilizer bags each of carrots, cabbage, green pepper, cucumber, spring onion and lettuce a day.

She indicated that this was about four times the sales they were making in the past years.

This came to light during a market survey conducted by the nation's wire service in the metropolis.

Madam Antwi, however, pointed out that the prices had been fluctuating, depending on the period of the year.

She said cabbage, for example, which now goes for GH¢ 150.00 per fertilizer bag could hit as high as GH¢ 400.00 per fertilizer bag during the lean season.

Eating of vegetables, in the past was not popular with many in the Ashanti region but things have radically changed as many households are increasingly developing the taste for these.

There is now widespread recognition of the health value of vegetables and Madam Mercy Frimpomaa, another seller, said she was confident that their business would only grow.

She spoke of the need for the government to give support to the farmers to engage in all-year-round production to meet the demand hike.

It was also important to improve the roads leading to the farm gates to make it easier to transport the crops to the marketing centres.

GNA