Political leaders must show genuine commitment to peace

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Nov 11, GNA - Political party leaders have been asked to demonstrate genuine commitment to protecting the peace of the nation by stepping back from anything divisive.

Mr. Charles Owusu, National Chairman of the 'Voters Forum', a civil-society organization (CSO), said they should be measured and avoid exciting ethnic passions.

That, he warned, was not healthy to the unity of the society and not the right thing to do.

Making the call through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he said it was important for everybody to be responsible in their conduct - mindful of their actions and inactions.

Mr. Owusu said the expectation was that the political parties and their supporters would make their election campaign substantive on message - what policies and programmes they had lined up to grow the economy, create jobs and make things better.

He called for civility, tolerance and respect for each other to calm the political atmosphere and prevent trouble.

He also appealed to the security agencies to act boldly and decisively to deal with those who breached the law, adding that, they needed to send powerful message to everybody that they were not going to have their way.

Mr. Owusu said his organization held the firm belief that 'the people must be allowed to choose their preferred leaders without any fear or intimidation'.

He rallied the people to give strong backing to the Electoral Commission (EC) for the successful conduct of next month's polls.

GNA