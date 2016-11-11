Scheme to improve reading introduced in Ketu South

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Nov.11, GNA - Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has advocated that children in the Ketu South District be included in the 2016 Spelling Bee Competition.

Spelling Bee was born purely out of the desire to encourage children to cultivate the reading habit and build their vocabularies.

The Spelling Bee Team organised the competition for the children in the district where five spellers were selected.

The competition is a literacy programme organised for children between the ages of eight and 13 years to help them use the English Language effectively.

The first edition of the competition was held in 2008 with only 30 participants from six schools.

Ms Gomashie told the Ghana News Agency that she had provided a library facility for children in the Ketu South District as part of her commitment to improving their reading habits.

She said it was in furtherance of this project that she decided to invite the Spelling Bee Team to the district.

She said the five selected spellers, as part of their prize package, would be brought to Accra for a week's sponsored excursion.

Places they would visit include the Late President John Evans Atta Mills Asomdwe Park, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and the Values for Life Library at Adenta.

She encouraged parents to invest in their children's education since they are the future leaders.

Miss Afua Ansah, the reigning champion of the National Spelling Bee, participated in the Scripps National Spelling Bee USA and made it to the finals.

GNA