I will not stop elections but Charlotte Osei must go! - Ayariga

Disqualified flagbearer of the All People's Congress Hassan Ayariga says he will not seek an injunction on the December elections but will contest the EC's decision to disqualify him.

The embattled APC leader is convinced that his disqualification was arbitrary, unfair and was accentuated by malice on the part of the EC boss whom he described as a "tyrant."

At a press conference held in Accra, Friday, two days after he was disqualified for the second time, the APC leader said his disqualification did not make sense.

He was one of 13 aspirants disqualified by the Returning Officer, Charlotte Osei for infractions on their presidential nomination forms.

The EC boss Charlotte Osei, in disqualifying Hassan Ayariga, said two of his subscribers had endorsed another candidate, the PNC leader Edward Mahama, contrary to the election regulation CI 94.

However, Mr Ayariga, like five others who were part of the 13, proceeded to court to challenge the decision.

The Supreme Court directed the EC to allow all the disqualified aspirants to correct mistakes found on their nomination forms and also directed the election organising body to extend the nomination period by 24 hours during which the candidates will correct all the anomalies brought to their attention.

After a hectic period with the EC which saw some of the errors of the candidates increase considerably, three of the 13 disqualified aspirants were admitted and certified to contest.

Hassan Ayariga was not one of them. He was again disqualified because according to the EC boss, the APC leader still did not fill out the forms in accordance with CI 94.

Many thought the APC leader will go to court again to seek an injunction on the election until the court rules again on his disqualification.

But at a press conference, Hassan Ayariga said he will go to court but allayed fears he will request the courts to put an injunction on the election.

Myjoyonline.com's Edwin Appiah who covered the press conference reported the APC leader as saying that his disqualification "did not make sense."

He described the EC chair as a "liar, rude and a tyrant" who must resign because she is unfit to handle the commission, let alone organise the 2016 elections.

Ayariga said the appointment of Mrs Charlotte Osei is the "worst mistake ever to happen in Ghana."

He has vowed to contest his disqualification in court.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah