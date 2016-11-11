Photos: 42-year old woman wears NPP paraphenelia for 10 years

Political Party executives will change attire and put on a casual wear after a rally is done and supporters will not for the next day, but not for Obaa Nyarko.

The 42-year old woman from Esreso Adagya in the Ashanti Region has been wearing NPP paraphernalia everyday for 10 years.

Day and Night, she is seen attired in this manner: earrings, scarf, polythene Bag, hand bag, Bangles, toe and hand nails even the leash of her dog are in the hues of the NPP.

She tells me she has been in this state for more than 10 years.

Presently, she has four of the NPP t-shirts and half a dozen skirts.

Neighbors confirmed they have known her like this for almost a decade.