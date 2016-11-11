Hallucination Of John Dramani Mahama NDC Administration Has Led The Country To Brink Of Disaster (3)

Today in this country, if you should select ten people who have held top positions in this country and should God give them a second chance to relive their lives, I do not have any doubt in my mind that Jerry John Rawlings, the founder, the creator and the Godfather of the corrupt, criminal, greedy, incompetent, evil, satanic, tribalistic NDC administration will stand up and be counted. Today, Jerry John Rawlings cuts a morose figure, a man with so much regret and sorrow in his heavy heart and which weighs down on his broad shoulders. The man who used to deliver boom speeches which sent both mice and crocodiles alike scuttling for cover now speaks in parables and proverbs in measured tones. From the way he currently carries himself and seizes every opportunity offered him to share his thoughts, I have the belief that he constantly prays to God for forgiveness for his past behaviour and misdeeds against the nation, acts which could be put down to youthful exuberance, naivety, over zealousness, misunderstanding of the socio-political environment arch tribalisitc mindset fostered on him by selfish individuals who belong to his Ewe tribe, criminality or plain treachery of people who surrounded him.

At a point in in time, he needed those people to survive and those people also needed him to survive. So they formed an unholy rainbow coalition of miscreants and hirelings who raped the virginity of the country. The NDC which he created out of the PNDC turned out to be a Frankenstein monster which turned out to swallow him. It was Jerry John Rawlings who offered massive opportunities for the people from the Savanna Region to assume commanding heights of the nation's affairs. Without John Jerry Rawlings, John Dramani Mahama would have been an unknown commodity in the nation's affairs. Today, the greedy and criminal manner John Dramani Mahama has used his position of trust to allow members of his family and other corrupt people from the Savanna Regions to capture the commanding heights of the political, and socio–economic spirit and letter of this country to loot and share the national resources among themselves can be traced to the massive opportunity Jerry John Rawlings offered the people from the Savanna Region. SADA and GYEEDA were completely constituted by corrupt and greedy person from the Savanna Region put in place by the NDC who set about raping the entire organisations.

At the end, the criminals were let loose and some given ambassadorial appointments to escape from the full glare of their unfortunate tribesmen and tribeswomen they had shortchanged. Today, in the public service, over 80% of all Chief Directors are from the Savanna Region. There is no single Board of Directors of a state institution where either the Chairperson or the Chief Executive Officer is not from the Savanna Region. Search through the Council of University of Ghana, Legon and not less than three of the members are from the Savanna Region, some with doubtful credentials to be of any use to the premier university of the country while you might find it difficult to find one single Ga person on the Council. Yet, today some uncouth youths from the Savannah Region dare to insult Jerry John Rawlings brandying him as a tribalist who put only his Ewe tribesmen and tribeswomen into positions of trust. Today, a former palm wine tapper who has risen to the highest position of trust within the NDC can claim openly that the mad dog within the NDC (referring to the Godfather) has been chained and at his age, the Godfather is too old to be an asset on the political campaign train of the NDC.

When Jerry John Rawlings came to power, over 99% of the people he surrounded himself with were not known to him, neither did he know their background and they formed a mass of failures and disgruntled persons with axe to grind against the rich and successful in society. Most of them were either recommended to him or thrusted on him because at the time when he burst on the political scene his close associates were limited. Jerry John Rawlings placed them in positions of trust and power and they did not waste time to illegally acquire wealth and started living filthy glutinous lifestyle from the stolen resources of the nation. Some of them used their positions as their national service (indeed many of them had never signed pay voucher before when they were offered minstrel appointments) and flew out on a weekly basis on the resources of the nation to acquire higher qualifications in Ivy League universities outside. Some extended the largesse to their children and family members. The GETFund was raided outside the law establishing it to give scholarships to family members and cronies to study oil and gas in Aberdeen University in Scotland. Most of the scholarship went to people of the Savanna Region. Is it any surprise when university in Scotland offered an honorary doctorate degree to the occupant of the State House? While the corrupt, incompetent, greedy, criminal evil, satanic John Dramani Mahama NDC administration was illegally enriching the elite from the Savanna Region, the regime was at the same time impoverishing the poor and downtrodden from that region.

After reflections, Jerry John Rawlings call his despicable creatures “greedy bustards, old evil dwarfs, babies with sharp teeth, liars, leeches, criminals and even tells the whole world that over 60% of all the appointees of John Dramani Mahama are criminals and thieves. A Daniel has at last come to judgment. It is not only Jerry john Rawlings who has awaken from his deep slumber. Today the Supreme Court has realised the great harm it did to this country by handing over the State House to the incompetent and corrupt John Dramani Mahama on silver platter, perhaps because at that time the political climate dictated it. Today like practicing Catholics going for confession before their Metropolitan Archbishop, the Supreme Court by recent decisions is telling the corrupt, incompetent, petulant, arrogant Poison Ivies who portray themselves as Electoral Commissioners that the Electoral Commission (EC) cannot be a law to itself and claim a Robinson Crusoe status and that the EC operates under the 1992 Republican Constitution with the Supreme Court having the ultimate power to give judicial directions to the EC.

The fear of Lord is the beginning of wisdom. However, this fear of the Lord has not permeated the very thick skulls of the corrupt, incompetent, greedy, criminal evil, satanic John Dramani Mahama NDC administration including the EC which is clearly unashamedly in bed with the corrupt, incompetent, greedy, criminal evil, satanic John Dramani Mahama NDC administration otherwise the hallucination which afflicted Don Quixote of old would not be repeated now.

E-mail: [email protected]

By Kwame Gyasi