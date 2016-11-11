Ivory Coast Power Termination Letter Is Fake- Power Ministry

Power Ministry informs general public Ivory Coast power termination letter is fake

The Power Ministry says a letter purported to have come from the Ivorian government announcing the termination of a power deal with Ghana is forged.

The letter dated November 1, 2016, with the signature of one Adama Toungara stated: “Notice is hereby given that the government of Ivory Coast through the Ministry of Mines Petroleum and Energy shall cease supplying electricity power to Ghana with effect from 21st November 2016.”

“Termination of this contract is effected in respect to your inability to follow payment schedules as defined in the contract. However, inasmuch as your breach impairs the contract as whole, we claim damages from Ghana in the amount of six hundred and two million dollars”.

However, the Communications Officer at the Power Ministry, Macintosh Essuman Aidoo has told Accra-based Class FM on Thursday, November 10 that the letter is a fake.

“I have seen the letter and I have crosschecked with all our agencies. I have also checked some of the letters that we have received from them but it is not the same and should be disregarded,” he said.

He said Ghana “takes raw power from Ivory Coast from the South, we process and sell the processed power back to them.”

This, he said was possible due to “the West African Power pool deal consisting of Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Burkina. Anytime one country has excess power, they shed to the other and vice-versa and that has been the operation style”.

He emphasised that Ghana is currently not taking any power from Ivory Coast because “we have excess generation”.

-Myjoyonline