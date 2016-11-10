Klotey Korley GCPP Parliamentary Candidate joins NDC

By Elsie Appiah-Osei / Mohammed Abdul Rashid, GNA

Accra, Nov. 10, GNA - Mr Joshua Kofi Brient Rockson, the Klottey-Korley Parliamentary Candidate of the Great Consolidated People's Party (GCPP) has withdrawn from his Party to support the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

With barely 28 days to the December 7 general polls, Mr Rockson said he could not fight his blood, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, the Klottey-Korley Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC and therefore withdrawing from the race to support her.

'I Joshua Kofi Brient Rockson of the GCPP officially withdraw from the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Klottey-Korley Constituency and hereby pledge my unflinching support for Dr Zanetor Rawlings,' he said.

Addressing newsmen at a news conference in Accra on Mr Rockson attributed his withdrawal from the GCPP to lack of support from the GCPP.

'Up till now I have no posters to help me in my campaign towards the elections out,' he said.

Mr Rockson indicated that, he had withdrawn from his nomination from the Electoral Commission and urged all his supporters and counterparts who have the constituency at heart to do same and joined the NDC.

GNA