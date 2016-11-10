2016 NDC MP Exit Group supports Mahama

Accra, Nov. 10, GNA - A group of outgoing Members of Parliament from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), have come together to support the campaign of the President John Dramani Mahama for a resounding victory in the 2016 general election.

Known as 2016 NDC MP Exit Group, the 49-member group is composed of current NDC Members of Parliament who could not make it at the Party's primaries and NDC MPs who would not be contesting at the parliamentary polls on December 7.

Hajia Mary Salifu Boforo, First Deputy Majority Chief Whip is the leader of the group, and Mr Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, MP for Adentan, the originator.

According to Mr Ashie Moore, the group is visiting constituencies identified as challenging to parliamentary candidates, and offer moral and material support to ensure the victory of the candidates in the polls.

Among the constituencies penciled to be visited are Kpando, Ho Central, North Tongu, Ledzokuku and Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro.

The group has so far been to the Ho Central, Ledzokuku and the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro constituencies.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after Mrs Benita Sena Okity-Duah, MP for Ledzokuku Constituency, had launched her election campaign, at the Teshie Aboma Park, Mr Ashie Moore said the group realised the need for the support because the task ahead of the 2016 polls, was a herculean one.

'In as much as we, the members of this group are not returning to the House this time, we realise it a duty to contribute our support to make our party candidates retain their seats.

'In all the constituencies we have been to, we realised that despite the challenge, our candidates can make it. We need to work a bit harder, and victory will certainly be ours. The victory of the NDC is coming again, let the people say, 'Ehe edzo bordoor,' Mr Ashie said.

He urged all the rank and file to put aside their differences and work for a resounding victory of the Party.

Mr Ashie Moore, urged Ghanaians to examine the massive infrastructure that the NDC Government, under President Mahama had worked on and give the President and his MP another for years to complete the assignment they were faithfully carrying out.

He urged the voters in the Ledzokuku Constituency to retain Mrs Okity Duah and give her second term, because of her excellent lobbying skills through which she had assisted the constituency with numerous development projects.

Mrs Okity Duah's campaign launch was attend by some big wigs in the NDC as Mr Kofi Portuphy, the National Chairman of the NDC; Mr Francis Aggrey Agbotse, former MP for Ho West, Ms Sherry Ayittey, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Nii Lantey Vandepuije, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sylvester Mensah, former MP for neighbouring La Dadakotopon, Mr Zaphenat Amenowode, MP for Afadjato, and Alhaji Siad Sinare Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt.

Mrs Okity Duah said the NDC would defeat her opponents by more than 20,000 votes on December 7.

Mrs Okity-Duah, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture noted that the NDC was looking to increase the margin in the 2012 elections on the back of massive developments by the President Mahama-led administration in the constituency.

She explained that her outfit was working tirelessly in the constituency to win both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections for the Party, having achieved 70 per cent of her promises to the constituents and promised to add more when voted again into parliament. GNA