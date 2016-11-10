Vodafone Ghana partners Tema Lions Club on eye screening

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Nov. 10, GNA - Vodafone Ghana has partnered the Lions Club of Tema to have a free eye screening and test for the Tema Metropolis on the club's 20th charter anniversary celebration.

Over 20 years of community service to Tema and its surrounding, the Lions Club has built and equipped an Eye Clinic for the Tema General Hospital with the support of individuals and other corporate organisations.

The telecommunication giant partnered Tema Lions Club and introduced the Vodafone Cash GHâ‚µ10.00 Shop which gave huge discounts on any range of products that were bought and paid for with Vodafone cash.

Speaking at the 20th charter anniversary celebration, the President of Tema Lions Club, William Abakah Jnr noted that the club had undertaken so many projects.

'Over these 20 years, we can boast of an eye clinic which was built and equipped for the Tema General Hospital with the support of people like Kofi Yim and a host of other corporate organisations.

'This eye clinic takes care of the inhabitants of Tema, Prampram, Battor and other surrounding towns.

'The Club has also undertaken several eye and other health screening programmes, reading clinics as well as other activities which go to assist the underprivileged within the municipality and beyond'.

According to Mr Abakah, the club through some of their services have been supporting various 'homes and shelters,' for the needy and deprived with food, clothing, and toiletries.

In an interview, Regina Ofori, Marketing Manager, Vodafone Cash said as part of Vodafone's contribution to quality health care they decided to partner Tema Lions club on their 20th charter anniversary celebration.

'As part of Vodafone's contribution to quality health care, we partnered with Tema Lions Club to do a free eye screening.

'To crown this off, we have brought to the people of Tema the Vodafone Cash GHâ‚µ10.00 Shop.

'Anybody who comes here can buy a range of quality products at a huge discount and pay with Vodafone Cash.

'Everything you see here is priced at GHâ‚µ10.00 only,' she added.

