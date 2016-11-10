GIMPA alumini homecoming launched

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Nov. 10, GNA - The 2016 edition of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Alumini homecoming, has been launched with a call on Ghanaians to go into the general election as one people and come out as one family.

Mr Norman Yemetey Tetteh, the President of the GIMPA Alumini Association who made the call in Accra said: 'With 27 days more to the national elections, I pray we all go into this before, during and after with the nation of one people and coming out as one family in that, Ghana first.'

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, Mr Yemetey Tetteh also called on all Alumini both in and out of the country to come together in celebrating what their alma mater had given them and to also give back to them all that is required.

"I see this in two ways in that while the Alumini come together to network, make merry and to assist the institution we are very mindful of the current students about to graduate and the support that we can offer to make them useful," he said.

Outlining the yearlong programme year marked for the celebration, he noted that a presentation of items including soft drinks, food items and toiletries valued at GHâ‚µ4,000.00 would be presented to students of the Akropong School of the Blind on November 11.

Mr Yemetey Tetteh added that on November 25, the Association in collaboration with the Student Representative committee of GIMPA would organise the very first happy hour together where Alumini and students would interact on past, present and most of all network amongst themselves.

"The Alumini as a statutory requirement will hold congress on campus where current executives will render accounts for their stewardship on November 26.

"And there will be an inter-denominational thanksgiving service expected to be held on campus and we are looking forward to having our own Bishop James as the officiating Minister," he said.

Going forward, the President of the association told newsmen that, in January 2017, there would be a health walk to Peduase adding: "In February 2017, there will be a sod-cutting ceremony for the proposed 600- bed student hostel on campus, a candlelight possession, a bonfire and blind date as well as the second Alumini lecture series," he said.

Mr Yemetey Tetteh stated that there would be a business breakfast meeting amongst top corporate personalities who are Alumini in March 2017 to enhance networking as well as a career fair in collaboration with GIMPA Business School for students in that same month.

"The Alumini fun games where we are look to having our friends from other institutions join us to compete in various games is slated for April 2017,"he said.

In climaxing the yearlong activities, Mr Yemetey Tetteh disclosed that in May 2017, fundraising, dinner dance and awards night would be held to afford members the opportunity to raise funds for other Alumini projects and also to award distinguished Alumini who had served the nation or institute in various capacities.

Mr Kwaku Sakyi Danso, the Vice President of the Association lauding the executives for their efforts in helping to bring old students together said it was also the primary goal of the executives to revive the Alumini and making it vibrant.

This year's home coming celebration is on the theme: "Keeping the Greenhill Alive." GNA