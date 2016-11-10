CIDA confers Professional Fellowship on Osu Mantse

Accra, Nov. 10, GNA - The Governing Council of The Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration (CIDA), has conferred Professional Fellowship of the Council on Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Osu Mantse and the President of the Traditional Council.

This is in recognition of the Chief's sterling leadership qualities and immense contributions to the society.

Nii Kinka Dowuona was decorated with a gown and a hat with two medals and received a certificate of fellowship, a plaque and some books of CIDA.

The CIDA was established in 1999 as an independent, non-political and non-profit-making body, with the objective of promoting and advancing efficient administration and management in the public service, industry and business in civil societies with democratic institutions.

It has a membership of 300 with its headquarters based in Nigeria with CIDA-Ghana branch.

Dr Charles Marcus, the West Africa Regional Representative of CIDA, performing the conferral on behalf of the CIDA Council mentioned some of the achievement of Nii Dowuona as a banker who played major roles to bring improvement into the sector.

He said the Chief with his tenacity, courage and hard work installed as the legitimate occupant of the Osu Stool in May 2007, and since then he had advanced the Kingdom of Osu to the admiration of the outside world.

Some of the achievements, he mentioned, were the settling of the more than 60-year-old chieftaincy dispute in Osu, attainment of paramountcy, establishment of a Traditional Council, refurbishment of the Osu Mantse Palace, establishment of an educational fund among others.

Dr Marcus said these show of exemplary leadership caught the attention of the Osu Citizens Social Club of North America in the United States and donated a large quantity of books and computers to support education in the community as an honour.

Nii Dowuona is a member of the National and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and also serves on a number of committees on both houses.

Dr Marcus said for these great contributions to the society the CIDA Governing Council deemed it fit to confer the honour on Nii Dowuona as an acknowledgment.

Nii Kinka Dowuona in his response expressed gratitude to the CIDA Council for the honour done him.

He encouraged his Traditional Council members not to rest on their oars, but support him to do more so that the respect that Osu had attained in the outside world would be sustained for further development of the community.

