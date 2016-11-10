Veep asks electorate not to be swayed by opposition

Agona Nkwanta (W/R), Nov. 10 GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has urged the electorate not to be swayed by the sweet promises of the opposition since they have no record of delivering.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) record on building infrastructure to accelerate the growth and development of the country was unparalleled.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur gave the advice when he addressed hundreds of supporters of the NDC at Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The event marked the second day of the Vice President's four-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur is being accompanied on the campaign tour by Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, Regional Minister, Mr Armah Kofi Buah, Minister of Petroleum, Ms Barbara Serwah Asamoah, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan, former National Organiser of the NDC among others.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also said President Mahama led administration had put the human resource development at the centre of its vision.

He, therefore, called on the electorate to vote massively to retain President John Dramani Mahama to enable him continue with his transformation agenda of the country.

He urged the voters to refrain from voting 'skirt and blouse' since President Mahama would have to work with Mr George Kwame Aboagye, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ahanta West to deliver on his second term agenda.

Nana Kwesi Agyeman, the Chief of Lower Dixcove announced that the chiefs and people in the area want to install President Mahama as development chief for giving the area their share of the national cake.

He also commended Mr Aboagye, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ahanta West for bringing lots of developments to the area.

Nana Agyeman also appealed to the government to build a sea defence wall to prevent tidal waves from destroying the coastal communities.

He urged the government to rehabilitate the roads in the Dixcove area, which were in deplorable state.

Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, Regional Minister on his part assured the chiefs of the government's plan to build a sea defence wall in the area.

He said the government had started building sea defence walls in Shama, Aboadze, Nkotompo, New Takoradi, Abura and the next project would be for Dixcove.

He urged the electorate to vote for President Mahama to continue with the development projects in the area.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also paid courtesy call on Nana Kow Entie II, Paramount Chief of Mpohor, Nana Trikwadu II, Chief of Adum Benso and addressed NDC rallies in Apowa, Mpohor, Adum Benso and Sekyere Krobo.

He also introduced Mr Aboagye, Mr Eric Kyeremah and Mr Isaac Adjei Mensah as the NDC Parliamentary candidates for Ahanta West, Mpohor and Wassa East constituencies.

