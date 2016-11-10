Tigo outdoors new phone deals for customers

Accra, Nov. 10, GNA - Students, small to medium scale business owners, and first-time phone users have been offered yet another opportunity to own a range of affordable high performance phones by the CIMG Telecom Company of the year, Tigo.

The company launched its new campaign called: 'Ma gye me de3 Smartphone's', which literally means,' 'I've got my Smartphone's.'

'Following the resounding success of our 2014 Christmas Campaign, 'Drop that Yam' we are launching this as our way of encouraging Ghanaians to switch to Smartphone's and enjoy the benefits of digital connection,' said the Chief Commercial Officer for Tigo, Tara Squire.

The promotion gives customers iTel phones with a free Tigo SIM card loaded with 9GB of data for six months - for the first month customers get 3GB of data and subsequently 1GB every month for WhatsApp and YouTube.

Customers also have the option to choose a Fero handset which comes with 100 minutes of calls to all Tigo numbers, 100 text messages to Tigo numbers and 100MB data for 30 days which is valid for 3 months.

The promotion is available in all Tigo stores across that country and will end on January 31, 2017.

GNA