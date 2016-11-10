Businessman remanded for killing Cop

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Nov. 10, GNA - A 35 year old businessman who allegedly killed Detective Corporal Albert Ahiave of the Airport District Police Command has been put before a District Court charged with murder.

Vincent Sackey whose plea was reserved; was said to have allegedly committed the act to escape arrest following a report that he was involved in defrauding a bank to the tune of GHâ‚µ 500,000.00.

Sackey had been remanded by the court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah to reappear on November 25.

This was after prosecution had prayed the court to give them time for further investigations.

A senior brother of the accused nearly attacked a journalist from Hot FM for taking pictures of the accused.

According to the accused's brother, their father was a senior Police Officer and so he was demanding that pictures of the accused persons taken should be deleted. It took the intervention of some Police Officers to cool down tempers.

The Police on September 23, 2016 received an official complaint from the Universal Merchant Bank that some unscrupulous persons had hacked into their accounts and managed to steal a total of GH¢ 500,000.

Whilst investigations was going on, Michael Azu aged 40 was apprehended to assist the Police in their investigations and he mentioned Sackey as an accomplice

Prosecution said on Friday, November 4, this year, the Police had information that Sackey, an alleged accomplice of Michael Azu, was at African Regent Hotel and Sergeant Julius Sewor, the investigator in the case and the Corporal Ahiave proceeded to the scene.

Upon reaching the entrance, the Police saw Sackey in a Ford 4Ã—4 Explorer with registration number GN 1180-16, coming out of the car park and gave him a chase.

The Police finally caught up with him at the Shangrila Hotel traffic signal area and approached him.

There the late corporal was said to have shown his identity card to the suspect and told him that they needed him to assist in investigations in a fraud-related case.

At the same time, Sergeant Sewor, also stood at the passenger side of the vehicle to observe proceedings.

The accused wanted to escape and so the deceased, who had his head inside the vehicle, attempted to remove the ignition key of the vehicle but the suspect held the steering wheel firmly move the vehicle.

Sergeant Sewor then jumped back to prevent being run over.

The accused person drove recklessly crashed the deceased against the wall of the Egyptian Embassy nearby.

After killing him, he then reversed and attempted to escape but was apprehended.

Detective Corporal Ahiave died instantly, he was married with three kids.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary.

GNA