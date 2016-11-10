Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, has said it is too early for Ghana to take a second look at its diplomatic relationship with the United States of America, following the election of Republican Candidate Donald Trump as President.

The American business mogul, Donald Trump of the Republican Party on Wednesday, beat his closest contender, Hillary Clinton, a Democrat, in what many described as a tough election with an unexpected result.

There are fears that President-elect Donald Trump will roll out some policies that may affect the country’s relationship with developing countries.

But speaking to Citi News, Hannah Tettteh argued that, America's President-elect is yet to formally outline his policy initiatives towards Africa as President of the USA, thereby making it improper at this point, for government to consider a review of its diplomatic ties with that country.

“We really don't have much to go by to judge what his reaction to Africa will be. It is early days yet. All we can do is to congratulate him on his victory and then wait to see who will appoint as his Secretary of State.”

“His Secretary of State is the equivalent of Foreign Minister and once we see who he has appointed as his secretary of state and he gives a better indication of the main focal areas of his foreign policy; then we will be able to make a better assessment of what the relationship will have for Africa. But right now; it will be premature to make an assessment. When President Trump lays out his policies and we have clarity , we will be in a better position to assess how our relationship with the US will be managed going forward.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

