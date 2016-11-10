Tetteh Quarshie Interchange: Expatriate Crashed To Death

An expatriate-adult male- died Thursday dawn after his motorbike accidentally crashed into a faulty stationary truck left in the middle of the road around the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange in Accra.

The Navy Blue Truck with a Nigerian licensed plate was headed for Tema from Shangri-La, but missed the turn at the interchange.

The driver instead of proceeding, attempted reversing towards Shangri-La.

However, in the middle of that attempt, the vehicle broke down, blocking 2 out of the three lane highway.

According to Starr FM’s Bernard Nasara Saibu, the adult white male, riding towards the interchange, run into the truck and died in less than a minute after the crash.