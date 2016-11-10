I Stand By 'Show Your Husband' Claim - Andah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central region, George Andah, has strongly defended his challenge to Hanna Tetteh, daring her to campaign with her husband.

Mr. Andah at a mini rally in Bawjiase taunted his competitor and incumbent Hon. Tetteh to show Ghanaians who her husband is.

"I told you I will come with my wife and children and I came here with my wife and children, go and tell Hanna Tetteh that she should also do same, she should come and show her husband to you,” he said.

Mr. Andah came under a barrage of criticisms, following his comments, especially from the surrogates of Ms. Tetteh.

But speaking Thursday, he rubbished the flak he received in the aftermath of his misogynistic comments.

“I don’t have anything against single or unmarried women,” he told Citi FM in an interview.

He added: “I don’t see anything insulting about me asking Hanna Tetteh to bring her husband” on the campaign trail.

According to him, even though, he is no angel, he believes in family values and that the issue is about being responsible and that he has a wife and children who support him.

The business mogul is seeking to unseat Ms. Tetteh who has won the seat twice and seeking a third victory.

Voting at Awutu West Constituency, he said will happen at the polling station and it could go either way.

That notwithstanding, he believes he will snatch the seat from his adversary.