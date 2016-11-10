Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Obinim Charged With Assault

By Daily Guide
International God's Way Church founder Bishop Daniel Obinim and two others have been officially charged for causing physical abuse, contrary to section 4 of the Domestic Violence and Victims' Support Unit (DOVVSU) Act.

A Circuit Court in Accra granted each of them a bail of GHS10,000 with one surety to be justified. They are to reappear in court on 24 November 2016.

It is recalled that Bishop Obinim was captured on video flogging two teenagers in open church for having premarital sex which led to the girl getting pregnant.

The teenagers, his adopted children, were restrained by two of Obinim's aides in church as he flogged them. The two have been charged with abetment.

In August this year, an aide to Obinim, Joseph Oppong Brenya, told the media that the shock of learning that his adopted 14-year-old daughter had been impregnated by his adopted 16-year-old son was what caused the man of God to lose control and lash the two teen lovers in front of the entire church.

Mr Brenya said the affair between the two adopted teenagers was revealed to the controversial man of God on the spur of the moment during one of his church services, thus, his spontaneous reaction.

“It happened during prophecy time…so when it happens that way, it's very difficult controlling yourself because of hearing that your children who you love so much will attempt aborting a pregnancy, and every human being or father will act in the same manner,” Mr Oppong Brenya said.

Bishop Obinim in August was arrested by the police over a money doubling scam.

In addition to that, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection reported him to DOVVSU over the flogging.

