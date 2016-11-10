Police To Question Nii Lante Vanderpuye Over Assault Allegations

The Accra Regional Police Command is investigating assault allegations against the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio and Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police, Afia Tenge said the minister will be questioned over the allegations.

There was violent confrontation Tuesday night between supporters of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress shortly after a mammoth rally had been held in the constituency by the opposition party.

A day later the chaos deteriorated somewhat when the Sports Minister was alleged to have assaulted his opponent, Nii Lantey Bannerman.

The NPP aspirant claimed he was followed in a vehicle by the minister who later accosted him and punched him in the face.

Myjoyonline.com cannot independently confirm that claim and the Minister has been unavailable for comment.

However, the police on Wednesday arrested three New Patriotic Party supporters who were alleged to have been part of the skirmishes on Tuesday.

Hundreds of supporters besieged the James Town police, demanding the release of the three suspects.

There was police reinforcement armed to the teeth and wearing crowd control gears in an attempt to maintain law and order.

Speaking to Joy News, Police PRO Afia Tenge said the three suspects remanded had sustained varying degrees of injuries but were treated on remand.

She said the police will not countenance any acts of lawlessness from anybody in the constituency.

“There were also reports about the Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye and the police are making efforts to get him to find out about his alleged involvement,” she said.

She said given the fact that Odododiodio is one of the hotspots as far as elections are concerned, the police will try as much as possible to ensure peace in the area.

-Myjoyonline