Obinim granted bail in teenager flogging case

An Accra circuit court has granted bail to the founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Daniel Obinim who has been charged with physically abusing two church members.

Together with one other leader of his church, they are to present GHC10,000 and one surety each. The two are to reappear on November 24, 2016.

Last August, the state was pressurised to take action against the self-styled man of God after video surfaced showing him whipping a teenager and her boyfriend.

The controversial church leader said the two had confessed to fornication leading to the teenage girl committing abortion at a stage during their 'ungodly' relationship.

He was granted bail after being detained for assaulting the two church members as well as facing defrauding by false pretense charges in a Gh¢11.6 million case.

